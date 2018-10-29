A search and rescue operation has begun after Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed into the Java Sea.

The plane went down with 189 passengers and crew on board.

Dozens of ships and hundreds of search officers are now on location in Karawang Bay off the coast of Jakarta - the last known point of contact of the plane.

They are trying to locate the main wreckage and the crucial flight data recorder that may provide answers as to why the plane crashed.

Lots of debris and personal belongings of passengers on the plane have already been recovered.

This image of an iPhone cover has captured the attention of many online.

Meanwhile relatives of those on board have gathered at Jakarta airport and at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang where the plane was headed, as they wait for news of their loved ones.

