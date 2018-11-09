Image copyright TED ALJIBE

A court in the Philippines has sentenced former first lady Imelda Marcos to prison for corruption.

Imelda Marcos, 89, was the wife of late president Ferdinand Marcos, and famous for owning 1,000 pairs of shoes.

The charges relate to alleged illicit financial dealings with Swiss-based NGOs while serving in her husband's government in the 1970s and 80s.

The ruling permanently barred Marcos, who is currently a member of parliament, from holding public office.

The corruption court found Marcos guilty of seven counts of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. She was sentenced to between six and 11 years in prison for each count.

Marcos was not present at the court but a warrant has now been issued for her arrest.

The case has been pending with the anti-graft court for 27 years.

Marcos, who is currently a member of the House of Representatives, is running for a governor post in next year's general election.

Prosecutor Ryan Quilala told local media she would still be able to run in elections until she has exhausted the appeals process. She is allowed to apply for bail.