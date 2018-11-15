Image copyright Testicular Cancer NZ Image caption If you're too shy to face a doctor, the Testimatic is just the thing for you

Ever thought of getting a health check but worried about having to, well, drop your pants? Meet the Testicmatic.

That's a booth to allow New Zealand men to have their testicles checked without having to face a doctor.

Testicular cancer is the number one cancer in men under 40 and the booth is being rolled out with fanfare at a big expo this weekend in Auckland.

How does it work? Into the booth, down with the pants and a doctor will check you anonymously thought a little hole.

The booth is set up at the Big Boys Toys expo, a huge exhibition catering to all things men stereotypically are supposed to be into.

So that's stuff like cars, gadgets, action sports, barbeque or construction machinery.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Have those balls checked or check them yourself

Strolling between all those markers of perceived old school masculinity, you'll run in the Testimatic, labelled as "the world's first auto ball checker".

What you do is muster your courage, step up to the booth, pull a curtain around you and drop your pants.

What then happens is not some fancy high tech screening process - instead, there's a good old urologist sitting in the booth who through a hole will have a little feel of you balls.

It's a matter of minutes and you'll be good to go again.

Image copyright Testicular Cancer NZ Image caption Testicular Cancer New Zealand's promo material encourages men to check themselves

The project is in line with Testicular Cancer New Zealand's goal to raise awareness of the illness. The cancer has very high chances to be cured, but it all depends on how early it's being diagnosed.

According to Testicular Cancer New Zealand, 90% of the cases are cured - if detected at an early stage, the rate is about 99%.

According to the UK's NHS, testicular cancer is "one of the less common cancers and tends to mostly affect men between 15 and 49 years of age."

"Typical symptoms are a painless swelling or lump in one of the testicles, or any change in shape or texture of the testicles."

About 2,200 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer each year in the UK, the NHS says.

But cancer groups warn that not enough men get regular checkups and are not aware that they should regularly check themselves.