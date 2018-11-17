Image copyright Reuters Image caption Zhang Yimou had never won a Golden Horse until now

One of China's most acclaimed directors, a rising star with a tragic story and a documentary charting mass protests have all won top prizes at this year's Golden Horse awards.

The 55th annual awards - dubbed the "Chinese Oscars" - were held in the Taiwanese capital Taipei on Saturday.

Zhang Yimou's Shadow took home the most awards, including Best Director for the 68-year-old screen veteran.

Best Film went to novelist-turned-director Hu Bo for his first feature.

An Elephant Sitting Still was an adaptation of his own novel, which told the story of four people who run away from their troubles to search for a mythical elephant.

Hu took his own life in the Chinese capital Beijing last year, aged 29. His mother accepted the award on his behalf, thanking the jury and the audience.

Best documentary was won by Yue Fu, for Our Youth in Taiwan, about the island's 2014 Sunflower Movement.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Yue Fu (right) documented Taiwan's 2014 mass protests

Accepting the award, she said: " "I hope one day our country will be recognised and treated as a truly independent entity. This is my biggest wish as a Taiwanese."

Taiwan's status is sensitive. The island has been self-ruling since 1949 but China regards it as a breakaway province it will reunite with one day.

