Image copyright EPA Image caption Soldiers were caught in the mosque attack during Fridays prayers (file picture)

At least 12 people have died after an explosion tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province.

The building was inside an Afghan army base in Mandozai district, where soldiers were offering Friday prayers.

Talib Mangal, a spokesman for Khost's provincial governor, said 33 people were injured in the blast at about 13:30 Kabul time (09:00 GMT).

Reuters reports that the dead may number at least 26 and the injured more than 50, citing officials.

All those killed belonged to the Afghan security forces, according to a spokesman for the 2nd Regiment of the Afghan National Army, based in Khost.

The blast comes just three days after a suicide attack on religious scholars killed at least 50 people and wounded dozens more in the Afghan capital.

No group has yet said it was behind the latest bloodshed.