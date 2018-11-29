Image copyright VCG/Getty Images Image caption Jiang Jinfu said he was "remorseful"

Popular Chinese actor Jiang Jinfu has been arrested in Japan following allegations that he had abused his former girlfriend Haruka Nakaura.

Mr Jiang, star of films including A Wedding Invitation, was filmed handing himself in to the Japanese police.

A warrant for his arrest was issued the day before.

"Jiang Jinfu has contacted Japanese police and is co-operating with the investigation," his management company said in a statement.

Image copyright Pear video Image caption Jiang Jinfu hands himself in to the Japanese police

On 20 November, Ms Haruka posted on Instagram images of injuries she said she had sustained at the hands of Mr Jiang.

"I am still alive," she wrote, saying that she had worried those who cared about her.

She added: "Lawyers and relevant personnel have asked that I don't disclose much."

Shortly afterwards Mr Jiang Mr Jiang posted an apology on Sina Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, where he has 17 million followers.

"This month I have spent confessing and being remorseful," he said.

"My impulsive behaviour hurt you and your family… I am ashamed of my actions… I will take responsibility for my actions and accept punishment. I sincerely apologise to everyone."

