Image copyright STR/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Staff at Wazir Akbar Khan hospital treated the wounded

A British national is among five G4S employees killed in an attack on the security firm's base in Kabul.

Gunmen stormed the compound after a car bomb was detonated outside, according to an Afghan interior ministry spokesman.

A sixth person was killed, as well as four attackers, a spokesperson for Afghanistan's public health ministry said. Dozens more people were injured.

G4S said the victims' next of kin had been informed.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

G4S, one of the world's largest security groups, helps guard the area around the British embassy.

Charlie Burbridge, managing director of G4S Risk Management Group, said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that five of our employees were killed and 32 were injured, five of them seriously, in an unprovoked, criminal attack on one of our compounds in Kabul on 28 November 2018.

"Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the loved ones of those who have died and been injured, and our brave team in Afghanistan who have lost colleagues and friends.

"We are offering support and counselling to all of those affected."