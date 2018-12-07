Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wu said she 'didn't think' she would be nominated

Constance Wu has scored a Golden Globe best lead actress nomination, the first Asian woman in 44 years to be named in the category.

Wu, who was nominated for her role in Crazy Rich Asians, said she was "ecstatic but also in shock".

The Hollywood film, the first in 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast, also won a nomination for best film musical or comedy.

It has so far made around $238m (£186m) worldwide since its premiere in August.

The film's director, Jon M Chu, tweeted that the twin nominations were the "proudest moment of [his] career."

What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock! Thank you @goldenglobes !!! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) December 6, 2018

Wu is competing with four other actresses for the title of best actress in a film musical or comedy.

The last person of Asian descent nominated in the same category was Yvonne Elliman, who scored a nomination for her role in "Jesus Christ Superstar" in 1974, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, speaking to CNN.

Wu said she "didn't think" she would be nominated.

"I'd never seen it happen to an Asian American woman before," she told entertainment outlet ET. "So I didn't think [it would happen to me]."

Author Kevin Kwan, whose book of the same name was adapted into the movie, also congratulated Wu and the cast on the "historic nomination".

The movie tells the story of an Asian-American woman who gets a culture shock meeting her boyfriend's ultra-wealthy family in Singapore.

It was lauded by many and considered to be a big win for Asian-American representation in Hollywood.