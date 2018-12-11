Zomato driver sacked after eating customer's takeaway
Takeaway delivery firm Zomato has apologised after one of its drivers was filmed eating a client's food and resealing the containers in India.
The video, which was filmed in Madurai in southern India, shows a man wearing a Zomato shirt sitting on a moped eating food out of boxed orders then resealing them and putting them back into a delivery bag.
The video has been viewed thousands of times on social media.
Zomato said it has a "zero tolerance policy" towards food tampering and has sacked the delivery man in question.
In a statement Zomato acknowledged that the video suggests the man was eating food meant for customers.
The company said: "We have spoken to him at length and while we understand that this was a human error in judgement, we have taken him off our platform."
Zomato also say they will soon introduce "tamper-proof tapes" and "educate their delivery fleet" as a further precaution against food tampering.
