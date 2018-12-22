Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anak Krakatoa has erupted a number of times in recent months: this image was taken in July

At least 20 people have been killed after a tsunami hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, government officials say.

The country's disaster management agency says 165 people were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged.

It says the possible cause of the tsunami were undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted.

The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Footage posted by the head of the disaster management agency showed the aftermath of the tsunami, with flooded streets and an overturned car.

He had earlier posted footage of water rushing in and local residents trying to flee in panic.

Emergency officials are now investigating whether the tsunami was caused by Krakatoa, a volcanic island in the Sunda Strait.

In September, more than 2,000 people died when a powerful earthquake struck just off the central island of Sulawesi, setting off a tsunami that engulfed the coastal city of Palu.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the Ring of Fire - the line of frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions that circles virtually the entire Pacific rim.

The Anak Krakatoa (Child of Krakatoa) volcano has reported increased activity in recent months.

Indonesia's geologic agency said that the volcano erupted for two minutes and 12 seconds on Friday, creating an ash cloud that rose 400 metres above the mountain.

It recommended that no-one be allowed within two kilometres of the crater.