Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been sent back to jail after a fresh corruption conviction.

The court in Islamabad gave Sharif a seven-year term for having investments beyond his declared assets.

Sharif, who denies wrongdoing, was jailed in July in a different corruption case but bailed on appeal when the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence in September.

His party lost general elections in July while he was in jail.

Former cricketer Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) won most seats, after running on an anti-corruption platform.

Security around the court in Islamabad was tight for Monday's verdict.

The former ruling party - the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz - had threatened to start a mass protest movement and disrupt parliamentary business if its leader were sent back to prison.

He is expected to appeal against his latest conviction.

The court acquitted him in a second case.