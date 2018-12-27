Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two golf buggies were involved

Thai police have recovered the bodies of two South Korean men who drowned on Christmas Day after a golf buggy accident.

The men fell into the Nan river after their buggy was hit from behind by a second buggy driven by their wives.

Both couples were knocked off a pier at a resort after the second buggy failed to stop in time, according to police.

Their caddie also fell into the river but was rescued by a fisherman who rowed his boat over to assist them all.

Police say the couples were staying at the Si Phirom resort in central Thailand and had attempted to return to the clubhouse after finishing a golf game across the river.

The resort uses a floating platform with slings and a pulley to assist with the crossing, according to local press.

The two Koreans have been identified as Jaseoong Ha, 76, and Jun Yong Sung, 68.

"Their wives said both were able to swim but I think the cause of drowning was the strong undercurrent," a police spokesperson told AFP.