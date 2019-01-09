Black Nazarene: Thousands join annual statue parade in Manila
- 9 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Vast crowds of people have turned out on the streets of Manila in the Philippines for the procession of the Black Nazarene.
The annual event sees hundreds of thousands of people trying to catch a glimpse of the historic statue of Jesus of Nazareth.
.