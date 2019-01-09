Image copyright AFP

Vast crowds of people have turned out on the streets of Manila in the Philippines for the procession of the Black Nazarene.

The annual event sees hundreds of thousands of people trying to catch a glimpse of the historic statue of Jesus of Nazareth.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The statue was carved in Mexico and arrived in the Philippines in the 17th Century, surviving a fire on board a ship on the way. It is one of the Philippines' most revered devotional objects.

Image copyright EPA Image caption It now resides for most of the year in a church in Quiapo district. But every January it is carried on a 7km (4.5 mile) route through the streets of the capital.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hundreds of thousands of people turn out to see it. Devotees - who go barefoot - believe touching or being close to the statue can cure illnesses or bring good luck.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Philippines is a deeply Catholic country, and many devotees are prepared to risk serious injury for a chance of getting close to the Black Nazarene.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Philippine Red Cross said that by mid-morning they had treated more than 600 people for conditions like breathing problems, fainting and bruises. Three people were taken to hospital.

Image copyright Getty/TED ALJIBE Image caption In the days before the procession, the statue is blessed at the church in Quiapo. Many people bring along their replicas for blessing too.

Image copyright Getty/TED ALJIBE Image caption Church officials say the procession is a sign of the thriving faith of Catholic Filipinos and that amid the chaos there is also a sense of serenity, AFP reports.

