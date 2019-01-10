Image copyright Reuters Image caption A train believed to be carrying the North Korean leader departs Beijing Railway Station on Wednesday

After his surprise visit to China, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left with backing for a possible second summit with US President Donald Trump, state media said.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim first met last June, but progress over denuclearisation has since stalled.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped the two leaders "meet each other halfway", Xinhua news agency reported

China is the North's main ally and key trade partner.

North Korean state media reported that Mr Kim expressed "concern" over the lack of progress towards denuclearisation but said Pyongyang's "basic position of pursuing a peaceful resolution through dialogue remains unchanged".

According to the official KCNA news agency China supported the North's position.

"Xi Jinping said that the legitimate issues raised by the DPRK are rightful demands and that he fully agrees that the DPRK's reasonable interests should be justly resolved," it said, using the official country name the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Although relations between China and the North had deteriorated as Pyongyang pursued its nuclear programme, Mr Kim's first official trip outside of the North was to China last year, even before meeting South Korea's President Moon and Mr Trump.