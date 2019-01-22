Image copyright Facebook/Gigiwu.bgn Image caption The bikini shots from her successful summits had gained her many followers

A Taiwanese hiker known for posting bikini clad photos from her summits has died after falling into a ravine during a solo trek.

Gigi Wu managed to contact emergency services but bad weather delayed rescue operations, local media reports say.

The 36-year-old is thought to have died of hypothermia.

She was a popular figures on social media figure and messages on her Facebook pages pay tribute to her as an inspirational hiker.

Ms Wu was alone on a multi-day tour of a mountain range in Taiwan's Yushan National Park, the reports say.

While she was famous for posting pictures of herself in bikinis from summits, she was an experienced hiker, appearing to use proper equipment and precautions during her expeditions.

According to Taiwan News, bad weather had prevented a rescue helicopter from reaching her three times. A rescue mission was eventually sent out on foot.

Her body was found on Monday after temperatures had been around freezing point during the previous night, the Liberty Times cited rescue operators as saying.

In a 2018 interview cited in Focus Taiwan, she explained she first got the idea of posting bikini photos after losing a bet with a friend.

Her last Facebook post to her more than 18,000 followers is dated 18 January and shows the view from a mountain above the clouds.

More than 1,000 people have since commented. Many posts were following the dramatic rescue operation, when it was not clear whether she was still alive.

Later comments express their condolences, applauding her for having been an inspiration to the hiking community.