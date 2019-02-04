Image copyright EPA Image caption In Bangkok, performers dressed up as pigs to celebrate the Lunar New Year

More than a billion people across the world have begun celebrating Chinese New Year and the welcome of the Year of the Pig, which starts on 5 February.

In anticipation, millions of Chinese people have taken part in the largest annual human migration to their hometowns.

Also known as the Spring Festival, the Lunar New Year is celebrated in countries across Asia.

Fireworks, special clothes, red lanterns and lots of food will mark the occasion to welcome the Year of the Pig.

One of the 12 animal zodiac signs related to the Chinese New Year, the pig is believed to be a symbol of optimism, enthusiasm and being hardworking.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The pig will feature heavily in this year's festivities, much like this giant pig installation in Hong Kong

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A diver at Seaworld Marine Park in Jakarta waves to children on the eve of the Spring Festival

Image copyright EPA Image caption Buildings like the Sydney Opera House were lit up with red lights to celebrate the entry of the new year

Image copyright EPA Image caption Chinese performers rehearse a re-enactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Meanwhile in Manila, children perform the "Liong", also known as the Dragon dance, with improvised props

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Indonesia's Bali, dancers perform the "Liong" at a temple

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption This US installation called "a golden year" has been erected in a Hong Kong shopping arcade

Image copyright EPA Image caption Alongside festivities, worshippers gathered at temples, like this one in Bangkok's Chinatown

