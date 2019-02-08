Image copyright Reuters Image caption The princess, 67, is breaking with decades of royal tradition

The eldest sister of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has joined the race to be the country's next prime minister.

Princess Ubolratana Mahidol, 67, will stand for a party allied to ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, according to registration papers.

Traditionally the Thai royal family stays out of politics, so this is an unprecedented move.

Thailand's election is scheduled to take place on 24 March.

The princess, who relinquished her royal title in the 1970s, has registered for the Thai Raksa Chart party.

"The party [board] agrees that the name of Princess Ubolratana, an educated and skilled person, is the most suitable choice [for premier]," said Preechapol Pongpanich, leader of the Thai Raksa Chart party, according to an AFP report.

The development raises questions about the future of other political candidates, amid speculation that no-one will run against a member of the royal family.

Skip Twitter post by @pakhead In an astonishing move the elder sister of King Vajiralongkorn has submitted her name as the Prime Ministerial candidate for a party allied to former PMs Thaksin & Yingluck Shinawatra. As a royal, in reality, she cannot be opposed. This completely upends Thai politics. — Jonathan Head (@pakhead) February 8, 2019 Report

Who is Princess Ubolratana Mahidol?

Born in 1951, Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi is the oldest child of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

After marrying an American in 1972, she gave up her royal title and moved to the US. After her divorce she returned to Thailand and once again started participating in royal life.

The princess engages actively in social media and has also starred in several Thai movies.

She had three children, one of whom died in the 2004 tsunami while the other two still live in the US.

The country's current prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, also announced on Friday that he would be running for prime minister in the current election.

The army chief, who seized power in a military coup in 2014, will be running as a candidate for the pro-military Palang Pracharat party.