Image copyright AFP Image caption Officials say a short circuit may have caused the blaze

At least nine people have died after a fire swept through more than 200 slum dwellings in the coastal Bangladeshi city of Chittagong.

Police and firefighters say more than 50 other people were injured.

Four members of one family were among the victims, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Fire officials are investigating the possibility that a short circuit caused the blaze. Bangladesh has a poor fire safety record.

Officials said the fire began in the Bhera Market slum at about 03:30 local time (21:30 GMT)

It took about five hours to bring the blaze under control.