An airliner flying from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing following a hijack attempt, local media report.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, carrying 142 passengers, was surrounded by security forces at an airport in the Bangladeshi coastal city of Chittagong.

Flight BG147's passengers disembarked safely, reports say, citing police.

A man suspected of trying to storm the cockpit was arrested, AFP news agency reports, quoting security forces.

The aircraft was immediately cordoned off when it landed at the Shah Amanat International airport in Chittagong as police talked to the suspected hijacker.

Images posted on social media showed crowds of people on the tarmac at the airport with the Boeing 737 aircraft visible in the background.

Bangladesh: Tense situation as police surround a plane at Chattogram airport after it was reported to be hijacked. The Dubai bound Biman plane is identified as flight BG147.

It is not yet clear why the suspect, who is believed to be aged 25, attempted to hijack the plane.