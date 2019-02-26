Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Kim arrived by train at the border station of Dong Dang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Vietnam for a summit with US President Donald Trump later this week.

The second US-North Korea summit follows a historic first round of talks last year in Singapore.

Mr Kim's green and yellow train pulled into Dong Dang station, and he has already begun the final leg of his journey to Hanoi by car.

Ceremonial guards and flag-waving crowds lined a red carpet laid out for him at the station.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Flags and a red carpet greeted Mr Kim as he disembarked his train

Security guards, officials and cameramen crowded Mr Kim and his party as they disembarked from the train and were ushered into a waiting car.

Mr Kim then paused in front of the crowds for a brief moment, sticking his hand out of his limousine window to wave.

His trademark team of black-suited bodyguards were waiting for him at the station, and as his car pulled away they briefly ran alongside it.

He is thought to be travelling with his sister Kim Yo-jong and one of his key negotiators, former General Kim Yong-chol.

This is Mr Kim's first visit to Vietnam. Mr Trump is scheduled to arrive later on Tuesday and details of their schedule are only just becoming clear. Mr Kim's "butler", Kim Chang-son, has been in Hanoi for some time, where he was seen inspecting different venues.

Mr Trump will meet Mr Kim for a brief one-on-one conversation on Wednesday evening and then they will have dinner together with their advisors, according to White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. On Thursday, the leaders will meet for a series of back-and-forth meetings.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday.