In pictures: Kim Jong-un's last day in Vietnam

  • 2 March 2019
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has spent a final day in Vietnam after the abrupt end to talks with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Kim visited a memorial to Vietnamese revolutionary hero Ho Chi Minh after meeting the country's president and prime minister.

Kim Jong-un's final day in Vietnam Image copyright EPA
Image caption Mr Kim is the first North Korean leader to visit the country since 1964, when his grandfather Kim Il-sung journeyed to the nation.
Kim Jong-un's final day in Vietnam Image copyright Reuters
Image caption He attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi
Kim Jong-un's final day in Vietnam Image copyright EPA
Image caption The leader reportedly bowed his head for a minute to honour Ho Chi Minh, who received aid from North Korea during the Vietnam War
Kim Jong-un's final day in Vietnam Image copyright KCNA/Reuters
Image caption The memorial follows the day after Mr Kim met Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong
Kim Jong-un's final day in Vietnam Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption The leader is due to set off home to North Korea by train on Saturday
Kim Jong-un's final day in Vietnam Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Workers cleaned the streets and mounted flags at Dong Dang train station ahead of his departure
Kim Jong-un's final day in Vietnam Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A bodyguard stood in front of the green train expected to transport Mr Kim home

