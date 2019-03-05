A Tokyo court has granted bail to former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, according to Japanese media reports.

The shock decision would see the auto executive released after more than three months in detention.

The court set reportedly set bail at one billion yen (£6.8m; $8.9m).

Mr Ghosn has been charged with financial misconduct.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.