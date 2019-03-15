Christchurch shootings: Mosque attacks mapped

Image copyright EPA, Getty Images, Reuters

Forty-nine people have been killed and at least 20 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in the deadliest attack in the country's history.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it one of New Zealand's "darkest days".

Here's what we know so far about how the attacks unfolded.

The first shooting took place at the Al Noor mosque, in central Christchurch.

The gunman, armed with semi-automatic weapons, live-streamed footage of his rampage to Facebook, filmed with a head-mounted camera.

Footage showed him firing indiscriminately at men, women and children from close range inside the mosque.

The attacker's headcam footage begins in an industrial estate on Leslie Hills Drive, just west of Al Noor mosque.

It shows him driving south on to Mandeville Street and Blenheim Road towards the city centre before turning north up Deans Avenue.

He reaches the mosque a few minutes later, pulling the car into an alleyway at the side of the building and turning the car around to park facing Deans Avenue.

The suspect then gets out, selects a weapon from the boot of the car and walks to the building, where he begins his deadly attack on worshippers inside.

This was approximately 13:40 local time (12:40 GMT).

Six minutes later, he drives along Deans Avenue, around the Botanic Gardens to Bealey Avenue, where his headcam footage cuts out.

The second attack then took place a little later at Linwood Mosque, east of the city centre.

Attack 1: Al Noor mosque, 41 dead

Image copyright EPA

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the mosque during Friday prayers at about 13:40.

By 14:11 police confirmed they were attending an "evolving situation" and schools went into lockdown a few minutes later.

At 14:30 police confirmed the incident involved a gunman.

The headcam images show the gunman passing from room to room, killing as he goes and shooting the wounded from close range.

The attacker targeted both the men's and women's prayer rooms.

The six-minute rampage:

Start of footage: takes weapon from car

takes weapon from car 29 secs: first shots at mosque entrance

first shots at mosque entrance 41 secs: shoots into women's prayer room

shoots into women's prayer room 47 secs: enters the men's prayer hall shooting

enters the men's prayer hall shooting 2 mins 8 secs: exits mosque

exits mosque 3 mins 22 secs : picks up second weapon from car

: picks up second weapon from car 3 mins 57 secs: re-enters mosque

re-enters mosque 4 mins 8 secs: shoots at bodies in main prayer hall

shoots at bodies in main prayer hall 5 mins 5 secs: exits mosque

exits mosque 5 mins 39 secs: gets back into car

Witnesses told local media they ran for their lives, and saw people bleeding on the ground outside the building.

"There were bodies all over," one man said.

Attack 2: Linwood mosque, eight killed (one dying in hospital from injuries)

There were fewer details about the attack in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood.

Survivors told local media they saw a gunman in a black motorcycle helmet open fire on about 100 people praying inside.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush described the twin attacks as a "very well-planned event". Firearms were recovered from both scenes.

Two IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were found in a car and neutralised by the military, police said.

A man in his late 20s has been charged with murder and will appear at Christchurch District Court on Saturday morning.

The suspect appears to have published a manifesto before the attack outlining his intentions, in which he identified himself as a 28-year-old Australian citizen and espoused far right and anti-immigrant ideology.

Two other men and one woman were detained nearby and firearms seized, however, one of those detained was later released.

Officers were working to understand if the other two were connected.

By Dominic Bailey, David Brown, Salim Qurashi, Debie Loizou, Lucy Rodgers and Prina Shah.