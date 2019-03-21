Asia

Christchurch shootings: New Zealand will ban all military style weapons, says PM

  • 21 March 2019
Jacinda Ardern Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption New Zealand's PM said she hoped the ban would be in place by 11 April

New Zealand will ban all types of semi-automatic weapons used in the Christchurch attacks, PM Jacinda Ardern has said.

The country's gun laws have been in the spotlight since a gunman killed 50 people at two mosques last Friday.

Ms Ardern said she expected new legislation to be in place by 11 April.

She said a buy-back scheme would be set up for banned weapons, and that measures would be imposed to prevent a run on buying before the law comes in.

"Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles in New Zealand," the prime minister said.

"Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines."

Victims of the Christchurch shootings

Ms Ardern said officials had estimated that the buyback could cost "anywhere between $100m ($69m; £52m) and $200m. But that is the price that we must pay to ensure the safety of our communities."

New Zealand's police minister Stuart Nash said of the development: "I want to remind that it is a privilege and not a right to own a firearm in New Zealand."

