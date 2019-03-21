Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New Zealand's PM said she hoped the ban would be in place by 11 April

New Zealand will ban all types of semi-automatic weapons used in the Christchurch attacks, PM Jacinda Ardern has said.

The country's gun laws have been in the spotlight since a gunman killed 50 people at two mosques last Friday.

Ms Ardern said she expected new legislation to be in place by 11 April.

She said a buy-back scheme would be set up for banned weapons, and that measures would be imposed to prevent a run on buying before the law comes in.

"Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles in New Zealand," the prime minister said.

"Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines."

Ms Ardern said officials had estimated that the buyback could cost "anywhere between $100m ($69m; £52m) and $200m. But that is the price that we must pay to ensure the safety of our communities."

New Zealand's police minister Stuart Nash said of the development: "I want to remind that it is a privilege and not a right to own a firearm in New Zealand."