Worshippers have returned to the Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch for the first time since a mass shooting there in which dozens of people were killed.

The building had closed so police could investigate the attack but on Saturday small groups were allowed to return.

Fifty people were killed in shootings at two mosques on 15 March.

As the Al Noor mosque reopened, some 3,000 people walked through Christchurch on Saturday for a 'march for love' intended to honour victims.

Many walked in silence and some carried placards calling for peace and opposing racism.

Shila Nair, a migrant from India, travelled from Auckland to take part in the march. "We appreciate the solidarity, but it must be carried on," she said. "It cannot be allowed to fizzle out."

Australian Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old self-proclaimed white supremacist, has been charged with one murder in connection with the attacks and he is expected to face further charges.

Bullet holes gone, walls repainted

The Al-Noor mosque, where the majority of the victims were killed, was handed back to the city's Muslim community.

At around midday local time (23:00 GMT Friday), small groups of worshippers were allowed back onto the grounds.

"We are allowing 15 people at a time, just to get some normality," Saiyad Hassen, a volunteer at the mosque, told AFP news agency. He did not say when the mosque would fully reopen.

The mosque had been repaired, with bullet holes filled in and walls freshly painted, though the lack of rugs on the floor served as a reminder of what had happened.

"It is the place where we pray, where we meet, we'll be back," Ashif Shaikh, who was in the mosque at the time of the shooting, told Reuters news agency.

Gun law reform

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced a ban on all types of semi-automatic weapons following the Christchurch attacks.

She said she expected new legislation to be in place by 11 April, saying: "Our history changed forever. Now, our laws will too."

"Six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles in New Zealand," Ms Ardern said in a news conference.

"Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines."

An amnesty has been imposed so the owners of affected weapons can hand them in, and a buy-back scheme will follow.

The buy-back could cost up to NZ$200m ($138m; £104m), but Ms Ardern said "that is the price that we must pay to ensure the safety of our communities".

Ms Ardern has also announced that a National Memorial Service for victims is being planned for next week.