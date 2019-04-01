Image copyright EPA Image caption Homes were flattened in Managadwa village in Bara district

At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in a violent thunderstorm that hit southern Nepal.

The freak storm destroyed houses, overturned vehicles, uprooted trees and brought down power lines in Bara and Parsa districts, officials said.

The casualties included passengers in a bus that was blown off a road, witnesses said.

Special forces have been sent to the area to help with rescue and relief operations.

Thunderstorms are common during the Nepalese spring, correspondents say, but are rarely violent enough to cause many casualties.

"I've never seen anything like this. The winds took away everything, my home and my family," said Ram Babu Patel, whose wife died in the storm.

"I was at home getting ready for dinner when the storm hit. It was unbelievable. We have nothing left," he told AFP news agency.

Image caption Hospitals were inundated with patients after the storm

Rescuers in Bara district said emergency aid was desperately needed.

"The storm destroyed everything in its path. Houses have no roofs and trees are all down," volunteer Prakash Tharu said.

Search teams were unable to reach some areas because roads were blocked by fallen trees and other debris. Police warned that the death toll could rise.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the government was doing all it could for the injured.