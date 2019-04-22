Image copyright EPA

At least five people have been killed in the Philippines after a powerful earthquake struck the main island of Luzon, officials say.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit at about 17:11 local time (09:11 GMT) on Monday, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reports.

An airport was seriously damaged and at least two buildings were destroyed.

Authorities believe some people remain trapped inside one four-storey building in the town of Porac.

"It's difficult because there is no power, so we're still trying to get hold of a generator to be able to rescue the people inside," Lilia Pineda, governor of Pampanga province, told ABS-CBN television.

She said three bodies had been pulled out of a shop following the earthquake, while a woman and her grandchild were found dead in the town of Lubao.

Twenty people have so far been rescued and taken to hospital, she added.

The earthquake was felt in the capital Manila, where skyscrapers were seen swaying.

Clark International Airport, located about an hour's drive north of the capital, suffered major damage, with at least seven people injured.

Martial arts instructor Dani Justo recalled the moment she felt the earthquake at her Manila home.

"The clothes hanging on our line were really swaying. My shih tzu (dog) dropped flat on the ground," she told AFP.

Social media users on the northern island posted photos of the damage caused by the quake, including cracked walls and swinging light fixtures.

One video posted to Twitter showed water cascading down the side of a skyscraper from its rooftop pool.

Classes at Manila's De La Salle University are being suspended on Tuesday while building inspections are conducted.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire" - a zone of major seismic activity which has one of the world's most active fault lines.