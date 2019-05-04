Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kim Jong-un held talks with the US president in February

North Korea has tested several short-range missiles, according to reports from South Korea.

They were fired from the Hodo peninsula in the east of the country, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Last month Pyongyang said it had test-fired what it described as a new "tactical guided weapon".

That was the first launch since the Vietnam summit between the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and US President Trump, which ended without agreement.

Several short-range projectiles were fired, which flew for between 70km and 200km, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Hodo has been used in the past for launching cruise missiles and long-range artillery testing.

According to the North Korea news agency (KCNA), April's test of a new "tactical guided weapon" was overseen by Mr Kim himself. It said the test was "conducted in various modes of firing at different targets", which analysts believe means the weapon could be launched from land, sea or air.

It is unclear if that weapon was a missile, but most observers agree that it was probably a short-range weapon.

Last year, Mr Kim said he would stop nuclear testing and would no longer launch intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Nuclear activity appears to be continuing, however, and satellite images of North Korea's main nuclear site last month showed movement, suggesting the country could be reprocessing radioactive material into bomb fuel.

The country claims it has developed a nuclear bomb small enough to fit on a long-range missile, as well as ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the mainland US.