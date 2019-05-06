Thailand King Vajiralongkorn's three-day coronation draws to a close

  • 6 May 2019

Maha Vajiralongkorn became king in 2016 after the death of his father, but was crowned at the weekend.

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to well-wishers Reuters

    King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greeted crowds from a balcony of the Grand Palace on Monday evening, marking the third and final day of coronation ceremonies.

  • People hold portraits of the King as they wait for him and Queen Suthida to appear AFP

    Thousands gathered outside the palace in yellow - the colour associated with the king.

  • A man walks past a portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn near the Grand Palace in Bangkok on May 3 Getty Images

    The king is seen as the representation of the divine on earth in Thailand, and the monarchy is highly revered. Thailand also has strict laws, called lese majeste, which ban criticism of the monarchy.

  • Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrive at the Grand Palace for his coronation in Bangkok on May 4 Getty Images

    The king and new queen made their way to Bangkok's Grand Palace for the start of his coronation on Saturday. For many Thais, this coronation - the first in 69 years - is the only one they have ever seen.

  • A Royal Household Bureau handout photo shows Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun bathing with sacred water during the royal purification ablution bath EPA

    The king performed a series of Brahmin and Buddhist rituals, including a purification ceremony where sacred water that was collected from nine locations around the country was poured on him.

  • Thailand"s King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits on the throne during his coronation inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok Reuters

    The 66-year-old king was presented with the five Royal Regalia, including the Great Crown of Victory, which weighs 7.3kg (16 lbs).

  • Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C) sitting on the throne during his coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 May 2019 ( EPA

    The king's status as a divine monarch was established as he sat on a golden throne under a nine-tiered umbrella. In his first royal command, he said he would "reign with righteousness for the benefit of the people".

  • Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is carried in a golden palanquin during the coronation procession in Bangkok on May 5 Getty Images

    King Vajiralongkorn was on Sunday carried through the streets on a royal palanquin, carried by 16 men. The men walked about 75 steps per minute and had to be swapped out every 500 metres.

  • Thai spectators watch the Royal Land Procession for King Maha Vajiralongkorn on May 5 Getty Images

    Well-wishers lined the roads of Bangkok for hours sitting under the blazing sun hoping to catch a glimpse of the king and his royal procession.

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes part in the Royal Land Procession Getty Images

    The procession carried on into the night and reportedly involved more than 1,300 personnel. The Thai government is said to have spent $31.4m (£23.6m) on the ceremonies.

  • Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is carried in a golden palanquin during his coronation procession Getty Images

    King Vajiralongkorn became crown prince and official heir to the throne in 1972. One of the many titles he holds is Rama X, or the 10th King of the Chakri dynasty.

