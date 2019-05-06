Thailand King Vajiralongkorn's three-day coronation draws to a close
Maha Vajiralongkorn became king in 2016 after the death of his father, but was crowned at the weekend.
-
Reuters
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greeted crowds from a balcony of the Grand Palace on Monday evening, marking the third and final day of coronation ceremonies.
-
AFP
Thousands gathered outside the palace in yellow - the colour associated with the king.
-
Getty Images
The king is seen as the representation of the divine on earth in Thailand, and the monarchy is highly revered. Thailand also has strict laws, called lese majeste, which ban criticism of the monarchy.
-
Getty Images
The king and new queen made their way to Bangkok's Grand Palace for the start of his coronation on Saturday. For many Thais, this coronation - the first in 69 years - is the only one they have ever seen.
-
EPA
The king performed a series of Brahmin and Buddhist rituals, including a purification ceremony where sacred water that was collected from nine locations around the country was poured on him.
-
Reuters
The 66-year-old king was presented with the five Royal Regalia, including the Great Crown of Victory, which weighs 7.3kg (16 lbs).
-
EPA
The king's status as a divine monarch was established as he sat on a golden throne under a nine-tiered umbrella. In his first royal command, he said he would "reign with righteousness for the benefit of the people".
-
Getty Images
King Vajiralongkorn was on Sunday carried through the streets on a royal palanquin, carried by 16 men. The men walked about 75 steps per minute and had to be swapped out every 500 metres.
-
Getty Images
Well-wishers lined the roads of Bangkok for hours sitting under the blazing sun hoping to catch a glimpse of the king and his royal procession.
-
Getty Images
The procession carried on into the night and reportedly involved more than 1,300 personnel. The Thai government is said to have spent $31.4m (£23.6m) on the ceremonies.
-
Getty Images
King Vajiralongkorn became crown prince and official heir to the throne in 1972. One of the many titles he holds is Rama X, or the 10th King of the Chakri dynasty.