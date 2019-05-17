Taiwan gay marriage: Parliament legalises same-sex unions
Taiwan's parliament has become the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage following a vote on Friday.
In 2017, the island's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples had the right to legally marry.
Parliament was given a two-year deadline and was required to pass the changes by 24 May.
Lawmakers debated three different bills to legalise same-sex unions - the most progressive of which was passed.
Hundreds of gay rights supporters gathered outside the building in the capital of Taipei to await the landmark ruling.