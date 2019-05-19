Image copyright AFP Image caption Indonesian soldiers have been guarding the jets

Seven fighter jets from a French aircraft carrier made unscheduled landings in Indonesia on Saturday because of bad weather during training.

The Dassault Rafale jets touched down safely at Sultan Iskandar Muda air force base in Aceh, an Indonesian official told the AFP news agency.

They had been due to return to the Charles de Gaulle carrier out in the Indian Ocean, west of Sumatra.

Five are now back while the other two were still at the base on Sunday.

"We did a security and clearance inspection and co-ordinated with relevant parties," said Aceh air force base chief Hendro Arief. "Everything was clear."

It was not immediately clear why the other two planes had stayed behind at the base.

The carrier was about 100 nautical miles west of Sumatra island, where Aceh province is located.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Sultan Iskandar Muda air force base had some unexpected guests