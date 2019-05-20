Cambodia re-enacts Khmer Rouge killings - in pictures
Cambodian actors have re-enacted atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge on the country's National Day of Remembrance - known informally as the "Day of Anger".
The brutal regime of Maoist leader Pol Pot controlled Cambodia between 1975 and 1979. Up to two million people are thought to have died under his rule.
Civilians were forced from the cities to live on communal farms in the countryside as part of a revolution aiming to radically restructure Cambodian society.
The performance took place at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Centre, located at the infamous "killing fields" outside the capital Phnom Penh.
