Image copyright EPA Image caption The National Day of Remembrance, known as the Day of Anger, commemorates victims of the Khmer Rouge regime

Cambodian actors have re-enacted atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge on the country's National Day of Remembrance - known informally as the "Day of Anger".

The brutal regime of Maoist leader Pol Pot controlled Cambodia between 1975 and 1979. Up to two million people are thought to have died under his rule.

Civilians were forced from the cities to live on communal farms in the countryside as part of a revolution aiming to radically restructure Cambodian society.

The performance took place at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Centre, located at the infamous "killing fields" outside the capital Phnom Penh.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Students and teachers from the Royal Fine Arts School acted out killings in front of watching crowds

Image copyright Reuters Image caption They copied tactics used by the regime to murder their victims

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Hundreds gathered to watch the performance

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Those re-enacting the killings said it was important the next generation understood the country's past

Image copyright EPA Image caption The government made it a national holiday in 2018, to mark the start of mass killings by the Khmer Rouge on 20 May 1976

Image copyright EPA Image caption Others chose to lay flowers and pray at the centre's display of some of the bones of the victims

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Up to a quarter of Cambodia's entire population were killed under the Khmer Rouge

Image copyright EPA Image caption Around 60% of victims are thought to have been executed, with the rest dying of disease and starvation

