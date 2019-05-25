Image copyright AFP Image caption More deaths on the world's highest mountain have been confirmed

Officials say a British man died on Saturday on Mount Everest - bringing to 10 the total death toll this season on the world's largest peak.

The number has already eclipsed the total for 2018 as the summit became overcrowded with queuing climbers.

The British man reportedly fell ill while descending from the summit. Another, from Ireland, died on Friday.

Nepal is facing scrutiny for issuing a record 381 permits, at $11,000 (£8,600) each, for this year's Spring season.

This week a photograph showing tailbacks at the summit has been shared widely on social media.

The British climber had made it to the summit in the morning but collapsed and died only 150m down from the peak, his expedition company said.

"Our guides tried to help but he died soon after," Murari Sharma of Everest Parivar Expedition said.

Image copyright AFP/ Project Possible Image caption There have been calls to limit the number of permits issued to climbers

A tourism official told The Himalayan Times that his Sherpa guide had also complained of feeling ill, and was rescued to a lower camp.

Kevin Hynes, 56, from Ireland died on Friday on the northern Tibet side.

The father-of-two passed away in his tent at 7,000m (23,000ft) after turning back before reaching the mountain's peak.

Other deaths from this week include four from India, one person from Nepal, an Austrian and an American.

A second Irish man, professor Séamus Lawless, is presumed dead after falling last week. Search operations to recover his body are still ongoing.

Conditions this year have also been worse than usual, with high winds leaving a large number of climbers a narrow time frame to reach the summit.

Rising numbers of people climbing - and dying - on Everest has led for calls for permits to be limited.

In total 20 have died in this year's Spring season on the region's mountains highter than 8,000 metres.

The number of people climbing Everest in 2019 could exceed last year's record of 807 people reaching the summit.