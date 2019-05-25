Image copyright Wayan Kartika/via REUTERS Image caption The eruption caused a number of flights to be cancelled

Flights have returned to normal in Bali, after an volcanic eruption caused some delays and cancellations on Friday night.

Mount Agung spewed lava and rocks over about 3km (2 mile) distance, officials said. Some villages experienced ash fall, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Indonesia's disaster agency said the eruption lasted several minutes.

More than 1,000 people were killed when Mount Agung erupted in 1963.

The volcano resumed activity back in 2017, sparking fears of another major disaster.

Authorities increased the risk level and evacuated thousands of residents, but the level has since been lowered.

Tourists and locals are still told to avoid the immediate area around Mount Agung because there has been intermittent volcanic activity since.

International flights resumed on Saturday, but passengers on social media whose flights were cancelled reported ongoing difficulties.