In Pictures: Donald Trump enjoys sumo tournament in Japan
- 26 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
US President Donald Trump has attended a sumo wrestling tournament during his four-day visit to Japan, describing the event as "an incredible evening".
Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, sat alongside Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo and Mr Trump later presented a prize to the winner.
.