Image copyright New Zealand Police Image caption Rescue teams battled bad weather in their search for Darren Myers

Police searching for a British hiker who went missing in New Zealand nearly two weeks ago have found a body.

Darren Myers, 49, went missing while trekking in Tararua Range in the country's North Island.

An 11-day search ended on Wednesday when a rescue helicopter spotted a body at the bottom of a remote waterfall.

The family of Mr Myers, who is believed to have emigrated to New Zealand from the UK, last heard from him when he sent them a text on 30 May.

The BBC's Hywel Griffith, in Sydney, says they are devastated by the discovery but that they are relieved that he had not spent days in pain trying to reach safety.

'Poor visibility'

Mr Myers had been hiking the Tararua Northern Crossing, a popular trek that can take up to five days.

Police search and rescue incident controller Sergeant Tony Matheson said the weather conditions were particularly bad, with wind gusts of up to 145km/h, very poor visibility and rain.

"It happened very suddenly. I don't think he suffered at all," he told Radio New Zealand.

"The conditions were just about as bad as you can get up there," he added.