Taliban in gun battle after Kabul bomb attack
Afghan security forces are battling Taliban gunmen who launched an attack on a government building in the capital, Kabul.
The insurgents first detonated a car bomb outside the building, injuring more than 65 people, officials said.
Several gunmen then stormed the building and opened fire on security forces outside.
In a statement the Taliban said it had targeted a facility of the defence ministry.
It comes two days after a US special envoy began a seventh round of talks with the militant group in Qatar, aiming to bring an end to the 18-year war.
Monday's blast sent a huge plume of black smoke over the city. There was no word on fatalities but officials said more than 30 children were among the dozens injured.
"Gunmen have entered a building and they are clashing with the Afghan forces after the powerful blast," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told reporters.