Taliban in gun battle after Kabul bomb attack

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The blast sent up a huge pall of smoke

Afghan security forces are battling Taliban gunmen who launched an attack on a government building in the capital, Kabul.

The insurgents first detonated a car bomb outside the building, injuring more than 65 people, officials said.

Several gunmen then stormed the building and opened fire on security forces outside.

In a statement the Taliban said it had targeted a facility of the defence ministry.

It comes two days after a US special envoy began a seventh round of talks with the militant group in Qatar, aiming to bring an end to the 18-year war.

Monday's blast sent a huge plume of black smoke over the city. There was no word on fatalities but officials said more than 30 children were among the dozens injured.

"Gunmen have entered a building and they are clashing with the Afghan forces after the powerful blast," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told reporters.