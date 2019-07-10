Image copyright Education Images Image caption Tribal clashes have been ongoing in the area for many years

Women and children are among a group of people murdered in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea's Highlands area.

At least 15 people were killed early on Monday during a raid of a village in Hela province, reports said. Though some put the death toll higher.

Prime Minister James Marape said on Facebook he had previously asked for more police in the area, calling it "one of the saddest days of my life".

It is one of the worst outbreaks of tribal violence in PNG for years.

The motive for the killings is not yet known. However, tribal clashes have been going on for more than 20 years in the region involving multiple clans, according to local news outlet EMTV.

Details are still emerging from the remote area, but according to EMTV two separate attacks took place in small villages in the Tari-Pori district.

On Sunday, seven people - four men and three women- were killed in Munima village. Then on Monday 16 women and children were hacked to death in the village of Karida, EMTV said. Two of the women were pregnant.

PM Marape said the killings were led by gunmen from the Hagui, Okiru and Liwi tribes and said he would seek out punishment for the people responsible.

"How can a province of 400,000 people function with policing law and order with under 60 policemen, and occasional operational military and police that does no more then band aid maintenance," he said.

Local officials are now calling for more police reinforcements to be sent to the area, EMTV reported.