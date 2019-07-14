Monsoon floods kill dozens in Nepal and India

Image copyright EPA Image caption Floods have caused destruction in Assam, India

Dozens of people have been killed as monsoon floods rip through Nepal and north-eastern India.

At least 43 people have lost their lives in Nepal as torrential rains hit the region, police told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Twenty-four people are reported missing amid floods and landslides, according to the Himalayan Times.

More than a million people have been affected by rising floodwaters as part of the seasonal monsoon.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in the coming days.

Police have rescued more than 1,100 people from across Nepal, affecting some 10,385 households.

A family of three was killed when part of their house collapsed in the capital, Kathmandu.

The Brahmaputra River, which flows through India, Bangladesh and China, has burst its banks, swamping more than 1,800 villages in India's northeast Assam state, Reuters reported.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Torrential rains have flooded many homes in Kathmandu, Nepal

"Ten people have died in separate incidents of drowning in the past three days and more than one million people (have been) affected, with the flood situation turning grave," a state government flood bulletin said.

"The flood situation remains extremely critical," Assam's Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The monsoon season lasts from June to September and wreaks havoc across South Asia every year.

More than 1,200 people died in the region amid storms and landslides last year, while India's Kerala faced its worst floods in almost a century.