Image copyright Getty Images Image caption South Korean F-15K jets were sent to intercept the Russian plane

South Korea fired warning shots at a Russian A-50 military aircraft that entered its airspace on Tuesday, its Ministry of Defence said.

Officials said the plane violated the airspace over the Dokdo/Takeshima islands, which are occupied by Seoul but also claimed by Japan.

South Korea's Ministry of Defence said it scrambled fighter jets which dropped flares and fired a first warning shot.

A second shot was fired when the Russian plane returned minutes later.

South Korea's military said the aircraft was one of three Russian and two Chinese military warplanes in the area at around 09:00 (00:00 GMT), and that F-15k and F-16k planes had been deployed to intercept it.

Russian and Chinese bombers and reconnaissance planes have previously entered the Korean Air Defense Zone off the country's east coast, where overseas aircraft must identify themselves beforehand to South Korea.

However, this Russian plane is said to have ventured closer, intruding into territorial airspace.

It is the first time South Korea has made such an allegation.

The head of South Korea's National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, has lodged a strong objection with the Security Council of Russia, and asked the council to take appropriate action.

"We take a very grave view of this situation and, if it is repeated, we will take even stronger action," the South Korean president's office quoted Mr Chung as saying.