Image copyright AFP Image caption Buildings have been reduced to rubble as a result of the crash

At least 15 people have been killed after a small military plane crashed into a residential area in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, rescue officials have said.

Five crew members and 10 civilians are dead, according to rescue spokesman Farooq Butt. Another 12 people have been injured.

The crash resulted in a large fire which engulfed several houses.

Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, is the site of the army's headquarters.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Pictures from the scene showed blackened buildings that had been reduced to rubble.

The residential area where the incident occurred had been cordoned off by military personnel and rescue workers, said news agency AFP.