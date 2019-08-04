Image copyright EPA Image caption Traffic police had to direct vehicles by hand after lights went off

A huge power outage has hit the Indonesian capital Jakarta and surrounding cities, potentially affecting tens of millions of people.

The failure began at about midday local time (0500 GMT) and it could take hours for power to be restored.

Traffic lights switched off in some areas of Jakarta, worsening congestion in a city notorious for traffic.

Passengers on the city's newly opened metro system were forced to evacuate with commuter trains also hit.

"The train stopped all of a sudden, we had to wait for a long time," Ella Wasila, a metro passenger told AFP.

"There were so many babies in the coach, they were crying, and people were shouting 'open the door'."

Nearly 10 million people live in Jakarta, with a further 20 million living in the surrounding cities, Outages have also hit neighbouring provinces, home to tens of millions more.

The international airport in Jakarta is unaffected while hospitals have been using generators,

State power giant PLN has apologised and blamed a fault at a major power plant.

Train passenger faced disruption