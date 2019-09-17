Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Ashraf Ghani at an earlier election rally

A bomb attack at an election rally in Afghanistan has killed at least 24 people, medical officials say.

The meeting was about to be addressed by President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province, north of the capital, Kabul.

There has also been an explosion in central Kabul, and at least three people have been killed.

Neither blast has been claimed by any group. The Taliban has continued a concerted bombing campaign while at the same time taking part in peace talks.

The group has vowed to disrupt the presidential election set for 28 September.

Thirty-one people are reported to have been injured in the election rally blast, believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber, in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province.

Children are among the casualties, medical staff say.

Mr Ghani, who hopes for a second five-year term, was not hurt.