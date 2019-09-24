Image copyright Raja Haroon Image caption Massive cracks appeared on a number of roads in the area

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Pakistan, killing at least four people and injuring another 50, local officials say.

The quake's epicentre was close to the city of Mirpur, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Photos circulating on social media show a huge crack on a main road in the area, and partially destroyed houses.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known. Thousands of people died in the powerful quake in the area in 2005.