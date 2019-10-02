Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A replica of the HMS Endeavour, seen here landing in what is now Poverty Bay

Britain has expressed regret to Maoris for crimes committed against their ancestors when explorer James Cook arrived in New Zealand 250 years ago.

Indigenous activists say less than two hours after Captain Cook and his crew on the HMS Endeavour landed, they had committed atrocities, including murder.

Britain's high commissioner met Maori leaders to recognise the killings.

Captain Cook is acknowledged as one of the world's greatest explorers but his legacy has been questioned by many.

New Zealand's Maori people first came into contact with Europeans in 1769 after the HMS Endeavour landed in what is now Poverty Bay.

In two separate ceremonies with Maori groups, High Commissioner Laura Clarke made expressions of regret to both the Ngati Oneone hapu and Rongowhakaata iwi for the killings of nine of their ancestors during the first encounters with Captain Cook's crew.

It took place in the city of Gisborne, where the British landed in 1769.

"It is impossible to know exactly what led to those deaths, but what is clear is that your ancestors were shot and killed by the crew of the Endeavour and others were wounded," Ms Clarke said.

"That was greatly regretted by the crew of the Endeavour at the time, as documented in the diary of Joseph Banks [the expedition's official botanist] and it is regretted here today.

"It is deeply sad that the first encounter happened in the way that it did. And, to you, as the descendants of those killed, I offer my every sympathy, for I understand the pain does not diminish with time."

Campaigners say the damage inflicted by the British colonisation continues even now, with Maori communities suffering higher levels of deprivation.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust welcomed the British expression of regret.

Content is not available

But other Maori rights advocates have been critical of the low-key ceremony, which stopped short of an apology.

Many have described as insensitive this weekend's anniversary events marking Captain Cook's arrival, which are expected to attract protests.

They see him as an invader whose explorations, which helped chart the Pacific Ocean, also led to colonialism and traditional communities being destroyed.