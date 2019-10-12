In pictures: Typhoon Hagibis brings strong winds, rain to Japan
Typhoon Hagibis has made landfall in Japan, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Tokyo and its surrounding areas.
Hagibis - meaning "speed" in the Philippine language Tagalog - is forecast to be Japan's worst typhoon in six decades.
It hit the Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo, shortly before 19:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on Saturday and continues to move up the eastern coast.
Millions of people have been advised to evacuate their homes amid flood and landslide warnings, and one man has died after high winds flipped his car.
Some Rugby World Cup games and Formula One races have also been cancelled as a result of the major storm.
Tokyo, the Japanese capital, has been brought to a standstill. Here, a cafe lies submerged as the Tama river floods.
The city's Sumida river was also overflowing as the typhoon neared.
Usually-crowded tourist spots have been almost completely deserted, including Harajuku - one of the city's most famous shopping areas.
Those caught in the rain have been struggling to make their way back indoors.
The typhoon has brought transport systems to a standstill. Metro and train services in Tokyo were suspended and flights grounded.
Many in Tokyo tried to protect their homes and businesses from the incoming storm.
Some evacuated residents have been taking shelter in a sports hall in Tokyo.
This motorway in Yokohama, which is usually extremely busy, was completely empty on Saturday.
The incoming typhoon generated high waves off the coast of the country's Mie Prefecture, in the east of Japan's main island, Honshu.
People's homes and businesses have already been caught in heavy flooding in Ise, central Japan.
And a tornado prompted by the typhoon destroyed homes and dismantled electrical poles in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.
