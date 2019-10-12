Asia

In pictures: Typhoon Hagibis brings strong winds, rain to Japan

  • 12 October 2019
A railway passenger looks at screens showing the typhoon approaching Japan Image copyright EPA
Image caption A display in Tokyo's Shinjuku railway station shows passengers information about the typhoon

Typhoon Hagibis has made landfall in Japan, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Tokyo and its surrounding areas.

Hagibis - meaning "speed" in the Philippine language Tagalog - is forecast to be Japan's worst typhoon in six decades.

It hit the Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo, shortly before 19:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on Saturday and continues to move up the eastern coast.

Millions of people have been advised to evacuate their homes amid flood and landslide warnings, and one man has died after high winds flipped his car.

Some Rugby World Cup games and Formula One races have also been cancelled as a result of the major storm.

Tokyo, the Japanese capital, has been brought to a standstill. Here, a cafe lies submerged as the Tama river floods.

A cafe in Tokyo submerged in flood water Image copyright Getty Images

The city's Sumida river was also overflowing as the typhoon neared.

The Sumida River overflows as Typhoon Hagibis approaches Tokyo on 12 October Image copyright D Tokunaga via Reuters

Usually-crowded tourist spots have been almost completely deserted, including Harajuku - one of the city's most famous shopping areas.

The usually very busy Harajuku district of Tokyo Image copyright AFP

Those caught in the rain have been struggling to make their way back indoors.

Pedestrians in Tokyo struggle with umbrellas in the wind and rain Image copyright EPA
Pedestrians struggle against rain and wind in Tokyo, Japan, 12 October 2019 Image copyright EPA

The typhoon has brought transport systems to a standstill. Metro and train services in Tokyo were suspended and flights grounded.

A deserted subway station in Tokyo, with a message board in front of the barriers Image copyright PA Media
A man looks at the flight information board at the Haneda International airport in Tokyo on 12 October, 2019. Image copyright AFP

Many in Tokyo tried to protect their homes and businesses from the incoming storm.

A shop in Tokyo has taped up windows and bags filled with water at its entrance in preparation for Typhoon Hagibis on 12 October. Image copyright AFP

Some evacuated residents have been taking shelter in a sports hall in Tokyo.

Evacuated residents sit inside a shelter to wait out the storm in Tokyo on 12 October 2019. Image copyright AFP

This motorway in Yokohama, which is usually extremely busy, was completely empty on Saturday.

Empty motorway in Yokohama Image copyright Reuters

The incoming typhoon generated high waves off the coast of the country's Mie Prefecture, in the east of Japan's main island, Honshu.

A young man takes pictures of high waves generated by typhoon Hagibis in Atawa, Mie Prefecture, Japan, 12 October 2019. Image copyright EPA

People's homes and businesses have already been caught in heavy flooding in Ise, central Japan.

Men watch from their balcony as a river floods their home in Ise Image copyright Reuters
A residential area is flooded in Ise, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis. Image copyright Kyodo/via Reuters

And a tornado prompted by the typhoon destroyed homes and dismantled electrical poles in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Collapsed homes in Chiba Image copyright EPA
A view of fallen electric cables after a tornado caused by Typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, 12 October 2019. Image copyright EPA

