Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 35 year old had been a guest star on a Chinese variety show

Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao has died after collapsing on set while filming a variety show in China.

The 35-year-old was a guest participant on Chase Me, a reality TV show that sees teams competing to win a race.

The show's producers said he fell and lost consciousness while running in a team event and died at hospital.

In 2011, Gao was the first Asian male model to be signed to luxury brand Louis Vuitton's ad campaign.

He made his mark in Hollywood, appearing in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, an action film based on a popular series of novels .

He also became a popular name in China after he starred in popular TV drama Remembering Lichuan.

The Vancouver-raised Gao collapsed midway through filming on Wednesday.

"Guest participant Godfrey suddenly collapsed to the ground while running. The programme's on-site paramedics began lifesaving measures immediately and urgently transported him to the hospital," the management behind Chase Me said in a statement.

"After 2 hours of all-out efforts to save him, the hospital [said] he had suffered a sudden cardiac death."