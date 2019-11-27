Seven Islamists have been sentenced to death for a 2016 attack on a café in the Bangladeshi capital which 22 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.

The attack on the Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka was carried out by a group of five men, who took diners hostage.

Eight people were on trial, accused of planning and supplying the attackers with weapons. One man was acquitted.

The 12-hour siege was Bangladesh's deadliest terror attack. Most of the victims were Italian or Japanese.

