Bougainville referendum: PNG region votes overwhelmingly for independence
The people of Bougainville, an island group in Papua New Guinea, have voted overwhelmingly for independence.
Voters had two options - more autonomy, or full independence. Of the 181,000 ballots, almost 98% were in favour of independence.
The referendum was approved by the Papua New Guinea government, but the result is non-binding.
Nevertheless, the landslide victory will put pressure on PNG to grant Bougainville independence.
The islands have a population of around 300,000, and 206,731 people enrolled to vote in the referendum.
In total, 181,067 ballots were cast. Of those:
- 176,928 voted for independence
- 3,043 voted for greater autonomy
- 1,096 were classed as informal, or void
The results were announced in the town of Buka by former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, the chairman of the Bougainville Referendum Commission.