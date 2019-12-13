Image copyright AFP Image caption Helicopters travelled to the island on Friday

New Zealand police have deployed divers to look for two bodies near White Island volcano - after six bodies were retrieved in a recovery operation.

The volcano erupted on Monday with 47 people on the island. Eight people were missing, presumed dead.

Another eight have already been confirmed dead and 20 remain in intensive care with severe burns.

The retrieval on Friday was launched despite the risk of another eruption.

The recovery had been delayed over safety concerns for the members of any search operation.

On Friday morning, a "high-speed" retrieval to get the bodies was launched even though the risk remained unchanged.

Going in, authorities knew the location of six of the missing and those bodies were airlifted off the island.

"It's not over yet," Police Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

He explained dive teams have been deployed in the water around the volcano, and an aerial search will be conducted later.

How did the rescue mission work?

Volcanologists warned that if the volcano erupted while they were on the island, could face magma, superheated steam, ash and rocks thrown at high speed.

GeoNet, New Zealand's geological hazard information site, said on Thursday there was a 50-60% chance of another eruption on Friday.

Mr Bush said it was a dangerous mission for those involved.

"The environment that those staff encountered was unpredictable, challenging and those staff showed absolute courage in order to ensure that those six people were returned to their loved ones."

The specialists from the New Zealand Defence Force who went to the island were kitted out with protective clothing and breathing apparatus.

During the operation, a geologist analysed real-time data to assess whether the mission needed to be aborted.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims paid tribute to the retrievers.

"I would like to acknowledge the recovery team for their efforts and the bravery they have shown today," he said, according to local media reports.

He also offered his "thoughts and prayers" to families of those killed at what he described as a "tragic and harrowing time".